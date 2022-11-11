Rapid City Rush bring in ‘Letterkenny’ and ‘Shoresy’ actor for this weekend’s games

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As we know, the Rapid City Rush are no strangers to fun themes and exciting guest appearances at games. This weekend they’re doing it again, bringing in a former pro hockey player turned actor and author.

Terry Ryan joins the Rapid City Rush for the weekend with a meet-and-greet event.

Former NHL 1st round draft choice

Played 7 pro seasons

Podcast host - Tales with TR

Author - bestselling book is titled “Tales of a First Round Nothing”

Actor - Plays Ted Hitchcock on the Hulu series “Shoresy”

