Rapid City Rush bring in ‘Letterkenny’ and ‘Shoresy’ actor for this weekend’s games

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As we know, the Rapid City Rush are no strangers to fun themes and exciting guest appearances at games. This weekend they’re doing it again, bringing in a former pro hockey player turned actor and author.

Terry Ryan joins the Rapid City Rush for the weekend with a meet-and-greet event.

  • Former NHL 1st round draft choice
  • Played 7 pro seasons
  • Podcast host - Tales with TR
  • Author - bestselling book is titled “Tales of a First Round Nothing”
  • Actor - Plays Ted Hitchcock on the Hulu series “Shoresy”

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
6-10 inches for northern counties
Snowfall across our area tonight
Rapid City man denies killing a child in Mission
Supporters of a measure to repeal South Dakota's grocery tax are not happy with explanation by...
Grocery tax for South Dakotans could cost the state money
Control of the U.S. Senate and House is at stake today, Nov. 8.
Red or Blue? Check the balance of power as races are called tonight

Latest News

More than 600 kids are registered to receive toys through the Black Hills Toy Drive.
Family leads by example, buys toys for Black Hills Toy Drive
If medication is not secured properly and safely, it can cause accidental overdoses in children.
HealthWatch: Preventing overdoses in children
One group is teaming up with the community to make sure every kid has a gift under the...
Family leads by example, buying toys for the Black Hills Toy Drive
Can Spearfish schools ease community workforce shortages?
Spearfish schools expand their education programs