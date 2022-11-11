Holiday traditions in the Black Hills: Christmas tree permits now available

Christmas Tree Permits are now available in the Black Hills.
Christmas Tree Permits are now available in the Black Hills.(Kota)
By Kate Robinson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cold weather is officially here, and along with the cold weather comes holiday traditions, including heading into the hills to cut down your own Christmas tree. Tree permits are now available so you can harvest your own tree from the Black Hills National Forest.

The time-old tradition not only brings loved ones together during the holidays, but also helps improve forest health. Thinning the small, densely populated tree areas allows for new, larger trees to grow which improves wildlife habitat by creating open spaces for food. Just like the trees, it’s out with the old and in with the new traditions.

If this is your first time venturing out to the Black Hills to cut down a tree or you’re looking to honor your old holiday habits, you can purchase the permits online from Recreation.gov, Black Hills Forest Service offices, or from private vendors throughout the Black Hills.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
6-10 inches for northern counties
Snowfall across our area tonight
Rapid City man denies killing a child in Mission
Supporters of a measure to repeal South Dakota's grocery tax are not happy with explanation by...
Grocery tax for South Dakotans could cost the state money
Control of the U.S. Senate and House is at stake today, Nov. 8.
Red or Blue? Check the balance of power as races are called tonight

Latest News

Dave Bolser, CEO of Senior Veterans, Inc. says "Year after year, many of these graves never...
Group asks for wreaths for 23,000 veterans
Karina Carley, a young violinist in the Black Hills.
Young Black Hills violinist dazzles judges at competition: ‘It’s always a process’
South Dakota Department of Corrections
South Dakota Department of Corrections cuts commissary purchases by nearly half at Penitentiary
Rapid City Rush bring in ‘Letterkenny’ and ‘Shoresy’ actor for this weekend’s games
Rapid City Rush bring in ‘Letterkenny’ and ‘Shoresy’ actor for this weekend’s games