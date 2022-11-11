Group asks for wreaths for 23,000 veterans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Senior Veterans Inc is asking for the people of South Dakota to donate money so they can lay wreaths for over 23,000 veterans buried at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis this holiday season.

“Over 23,000 veterans are buried at South Dakota’s largest VA cemetery, Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. Every year, for the holidays, the people of South Dakota donate $15 wreaths for these gravestones, but there are never enough wreaths for all the graves. Year after year, many of these graves never receive a wreath,” according to David Bolser, CEO of Senior Veterans, Inc.

Bloser added, “When a person places the wreath on the gravestone, they read, aloud, the name inscribed on the grave. Then, they salute. It is incredibly moving to see thousands and thousands of grateful Americans honoring these veterans at their final resting place.”

Wreath donations must be received by Nov. 30. The Ceremony and Wreath Placement will be held on Dec. 17.

These events are open to the public and the time for the ceremony at Black Hills National Cemetery as well as donation information is listed at SouthDakotaHonor.com

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.