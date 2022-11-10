South Dakota midterm elections saw smaller percentage of voters in 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While some states experienced high, and some times record, voter turnout, South Dakota voters were not as enthusiastic about trudging to polling stations Tuesday.

The state saw a 59% turnout; a drop of nearly 6% from the previous midterm election in 2018.

Although the turnout percentage dipped, the number of active voters and ballots cast was up. This year, there were 597,073 active voters and 354,652 ballots cast. In 2018, there were 545,308 voters and 341,048 ballots cast.

According to a political science assistant professor from Black Hills State University, the decrease in voters this election could be as simple as people did not want to wait in line or as complicated as the voter thinking their vote would not matter.

“I think for a lot of people thought it’s alienation, the feeling that it doesn’t matter who I vote for, the government will be what it is and continue what it does and maybe it won’t have an impact on me, or I cannot impact it,” said Black Hills State University political science assistant professor Nicholas Drummond.

