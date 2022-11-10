Rapid City man denies killing a child in Mission

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man accused of killing a child pleaded “not guilty” in federal court Wednesday.

Noah Virgil White Lance III, 33, is charged with first degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon to a child, assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child, and child abuse.

Federal prosecutors allege that White Lance was assaulting and abusing the child at a home in Mission, Todd County. He also is accused of abusing another minor victim at the same time.

White Lance is in the custody of U.S. Marshals pending trial.

