Popular reality show inspires Rapid City tourism competition

Amazing Rush teams were able try different restaurants, explore the outdoors, and tour popular...
Amazing Rush teams were able try different restaurants, explore the outdoors, and tour popular attractions.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Have you ever wanted to compete on a reality tv show? Rapid City has their own version of a popular show, and teams even win prizes.

Inspired by the show The Amazing Race, the Amazing Rush brings meeting and event planners to see what Rapid City and the Black Hills has to offer.

“Rapid City was not on a top destination list, but now that I’ve come here there are so many cool things to do,” said event planner Jennifer Fenimore.

The event only happens once a year and contestants must apply.

“Requirements for signing up are planners who are anticipating Rapid City as a destination for their event. And they need to submit a request for proposal or an intention for that to our sales team,” Krystal Bresnahan, marketing specialist for Visit Rapid City.

This season of the Amazing Rush contestants are Women on Wheels and 3rd party event planners. Teams were able try different restaurants, explore the outdoors, and tour popular attractions.

“I’ve been to Rapid City before, but I’ve never seen all the stuff we were getting to see, and this has just been really awesome,” said June Reeves, from Women on Wheels.

“I feel very fortunate to be a part of this experience and I thank all of this team for sharing your wonderful area with us, so thank you,” said event planner Melanie Flanagan.

The experience is an all-expense paid trip and is filled with two full days of activities. Teams are fed breakfast and lunch, and given transportation to and from every destination.

“So, this is a 6-year going campaign that we do to entice meeting planners to come to Rapid City in a really fun, unique way. Instead of taking them to hotels and attractions we put a competitive element to it similar to the Amazing Race tv show,” said Tyson Steiger, director of sales at Visit Rapid City.

You can learn more about the Amazing Rush and the contest here.

