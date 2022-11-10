Mindfulness may treat anxiety just as well as medication, study says

FILE: People practice yoga during a class. A study said mindfulness techniques can be...
FILE: People practice yoga during a class. A study said mindfulness techniques can be beneficial in treating anxiety disorders.(PIXNIO)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans who deal with severe anxiety may be able to treat their condition without medications.

According to a study published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry, mindfulness-based cognitive therapy and mindfulness-based stress reduction appear to be beneficial for treating anxiety disorders.

The findings are based on a review of data collected last year from nearly 300 people in a clinical trial.

There were some limitations to the research such as recruitment was only held in three medical centers and most of the participants were female.

Researchers say they don’t know why mindfulness appears to help lower anxiety.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Control of the U.S. Senate and House is at stake today, Nov. 8.
Red or Blue? Check the balance of power as races are called tonight
Jury: Black Hawk man guilty of sex crimes
6-10 inches for northern counties
Snowfall across our area tonight
Image courtesy of MGN.
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity

Latest News

In this photo provided by the HISTORY® Channel, underwater explorer and marine biologist Mike...
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
Part of the pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida, is gone Thursday after a hurricane struck.
RAW: Part of pier gone after tropical storm
Storm surge and erosion from a tropical system has destroyed beachfront homes in...
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
The year-over-year increase, a slowdown from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since...
US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car