The cold weather is here to stay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Low temperatures tonight could be even colder than last night. Most of our area will drop into the single digits, with some places dropping below zero. Highs tomorrow will once again be cold, with temperatures expected to stay below freezing for the entire day. Wind chill values could drop below zero again for tomorrow morning and Saturday morning. Highs over the next 7-days will remain below average.

