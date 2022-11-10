53 to 47 voters reject recreational marijuana on second vote

53% voted to reject Initiated Measure 27, while 47% were in favor.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:06 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Voters rejected Initiated Measure 27, which would have allowed the use and distribution of recreational marijuana.

53% voted to reject Initiated Measure 27, while 47% were in favor.

Tuesday’s vote was a reversal from 2020, when voters passed the legalization of marijuana. That was vote was later overturned in court.

South Dakota was one of five states with recreational marijuana on the ballot. Similar measures failed in North Dakota and Arkansas, but passed in Maryland and Missouri.

“This was a midterm, and it just wasn’t a good time to pass cannabis reform bound issue,” said Yes on 27 advocate Matthew Schweich.

Protecting South Dakota Kids chairman Jim Kinyon spearheaded the effort to stop recreational marijuana in the state.

“Vision of healthy strong kids, we have a vision of families who are in a position to be able to provide kids because they aren’t struggling with substance abuse and addiction. We are very, very committed as a state to providing a safe healthy environment to keep our street safe and to provide people who are struggling with addiction a place for recovery,” said Kinyon.

One employee at Starbuds Cannabis Co. in Rapid City says the fight isn’t over. Supporters of recreational marijuana are hoping to see the measure on the ballot again in 2024.

