‘Petsgiving’ supply drive for pets in need

Bar K-9 is hosting its third annual "Petsgiving" supply drive to help Border Paws Dog Rescue.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pass the “pup-kin” pie this Thanksgiving because Bar K-9 in Uptown Rapid is having its third annual Petsgiving supply drive!

The drive is set to go from Nov. 5 through Nov. 30 at the Bar K-9 Indoor Dog Park and Bar. The goal of the drive is to help out Border Paws Dog Rescue by supplying them with goodies and other pet supplies for the Thanksgiving season. According to the Bar K-9 co-owner, the reason they are doing this for the third year is that sometimes shelters are non-profits, so it is up to the community to help them out.

”These non-profits aren’t getting the income that, you know, someone else might,” said Bar K-9 Indoor Dog Park and Bar co-owner Emily Batman, “So, they’re relying on us and they’re relying on people in the community to keep them going and help these dogs that are looking for their forever homes.”

All donations will be given to Border Paws Dog Rescue. For more information on how you can help you can visit the Bar K-9 Facebook or Instagram social media pages or you can visit their website.

