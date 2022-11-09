Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman hit by a truck in Box Elder Oct. 31 has died from her injuries.

According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Ina King was walking in the center of the on ramp to Interstate 90 (mile marker 63) about 2:30 a.m. when she was hit by the truck. King was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where she died Monday.

No charges are pending against the truck driver, Thomas Durban, 58 of Box Elder.

