Freezing drizzle to snow - nasty winter weather is here!

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:16 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Freezing drizzle and freezing fog will make for treacherous travel conditions in spots this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. The drizzle should taper off by late morning and afternoon.

A strong storm system will race into the northern plains tonight and Thursday. Freezing rain will develop east of Rapid City tonight, with snow later on. The track of the storm is such that the heaviest snow will fall in northwest and north-central South Dakota. For Rapid City, about 2″ seems likely, with 3″-5″ in the northern foothills, with up to a foot along the North Dakota border. Gusty northwest winds will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow late tonight and Thursday.

The storm moves away by Friday, Veterans Day, but the cold air sticks around. In fact, well below normal temperatures are likely through most of next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Control of the U.S. Senate and House is at stake today, Nov. 8.
Red or Blue? Check the balance of power as races are called tonight
Elias Richard sentenced to life in prison
Richard sentenced to life for murder
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City.
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
One lucky Sioux Falls area person won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
Liberty Center set to open in Box Elder, providing new workout space for community
Liberty Center set to open in Box Elder, providing new workout space for community

Latest News

Higher amounts further north
Snowfall expected Wednesday evening
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Tracking a winter storm headed to KOTA Territory
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Morning snow then gusty afternoon winds
Intense winds with plenty of sunshine for Monday