Casting ballots depends on more than name recognition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s election day and voting is a constitutional right that a lot of Americans take advantage of. However certain generations are found to vote more consistently than others.

Voting habits can vary along generational lines; some will vote for a candidate only if they are of the same political party, while others prefer to find candidates they agree with on the issues.

According to bonus.com, nearly 1 in 5 millennials have voted for someone based on whose name they liked, and nearly 1 in 5 baby boomers voted for someone based on gender while 73 percent of all Americans say they try to vote in every election enthusiasm among younger voters drops off.

86% of Baby Boomers say they vote whenever possible, and 80% of Gen X-ers say the same, compared to 68% of Millennials, and 60% of Gen Z.

So what are some of the most important issues for voters who came out on election day?

Many people focus on the presidential elections, but the local and state races are also very important.

