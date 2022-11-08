Tracking a winter storm headed to KOTA Territory

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A significant winter storm is headed our way, affecting us Wednesday night and Thursday. Snow will develop in Wyoming late Wednesday, and will spread into western South Dakota Thursday. Areas of heavy snow and blowing snow will create difficult travel conditions Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for areas along and north of I-90. At this time, that’s where it appears the heaviest snow will fall.

The other story is the very cold air moving in with this system. Temperatures will be well below normal Wednesday through the weekend and likely through next week as more reinforcing shots of cold arctic air arrive.

