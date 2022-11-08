Third grader dresses up as his favorite author: his homeroom teacher

Atlanta 3rd grader dresses up as his favorite author: his homeroom teacher
By Sawyer Buccy and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Many people remember that one teacher who changed their lives. One student in Atlanta made sure his teacher knew how much he means to him.

“He is a really inspiring teacher,” said 8-year-old Luke Perry.

Luke knew exactly who he wanted to dress up as for Book Character and Author Day at Morris Brandon Elementary School, Atlanta News First reported.

Dressed in a tan suit, bald cap and a pocket square, Luke paid homage to his homeroom teacher, Joe Freeman.

“He is really good at teaching us. He is always trying to get us ready for fourth grade,” Luke said.

Freeman is a 20-year educator and a firm believer in the power of mentoring.

“I make every child feel heard, feel seen. That has been the goal since the beginning for me,” Freeman said.

Along with connecting with kids in the classroom, Freeman started a children’s book series.

“The first one deals with self-esteem, the second one deals with friendship, the third one deals with a child who is autistic,” he said.

He also started a STEM-focused after-school program, where students learn robotics and engineering.

Freeman has focused his entire career on connecting with kids, and Luke’s Book Character and Author Day outfit was a reminder that his work is making an impact.

“Because of the mentorship, because I am in the building, because I teach, I am in education, because I write books, it allows me to be in front of these kids that sometimes don’t look like me, don’t sound like me, don’t have my background, but they can see themselves in me,” Freeman said.

