Snowfall expected Wednesday evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall will move into our area Wednesday evening and impact our area for a few hours. Rapid City and the Black Hills will likely only see snow from around 7pm Wednesday to 1am Thursday. Northern counties will continue to see snowfall through the morning hours. Total accumulation will be around 2-5 inches for the Black Hills and Rapid City with 6-10 inches expected for northern counties. Temperatures are also expected to plummet with highs in the teens and 20s for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.