Richard sentenced to life for murder

Elias Richard
Elias Richard sentenced to life in prison(Pennington Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:01 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s life in prison without parole for a 23-year old Rapid City man. That’s the mandatory sentence handed down Monday to Elias Richard after being convicted of second degree murder back in July.

Richard was convicted for the shooting death of Vernall Marshall on Christmas Eve of 2020. Officers arrived that night on Silverleaf Avenue and found Marshall lying in the street with gunshot wounds. In court Monday, Richard’s attorney said his client accepts the jury’s verdict but denies any involvement in the shooting. State prosecutors said two young people lost a father figure the night of the murder. Judge Craig Pfeifle called the shooting heinous and without any justification. Two people have already pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting aggravated assault in the case.

