Red or Blue? Check the balance of power as races are called tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When the election ends and votes are counted, what political party will control Washington?

Forget the polls and pundit pondering. Go to this link - https://www.kotatv.com/politics/national-election-map - throughout tonight to see whether the Republicans or Democrats will have the edge in the Senate and House.

In the Senate, 35 seats are up for grabs but some incumbents are more secure than others. There are 36 Democratic Senate seats that are not up for re-election, while the Republicans have 29. If the Democrats are able to end the night with a 50-50 tie, they will retain control of the Senate due to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote.

The House is a little messier for the Democrats where all 435 representative seats are contested. If Republicans take the majority, it means there will be a new Speaker of the House.

If that House scenario becomes reality, and the Republicans take control of the Senate, President Joe Biden will have trouble with his agenda.

When it comes to the gubernatorial election, six Democratic governors are safe while the Republicans have eight secured. South Dakota is one of 36 states where voters are determining whether to go Red or Blue.

You can follow South Dakota state legislative races by clicking on the Election Day link on our homepage.

