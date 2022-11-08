Pet of the Week: Queen Gracie is back

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you like it you should put a collar on it!

No, not talking about Beyonce. We’re talking about ‘The Queen Bee’ of cats, our Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week Gracie.

She is a black-grey tabby who came to the Humane Society as a stray, which is why she loves being petted and held, but not for too long, because in her own words, “who likes being carried everywhere.”

Gracie also loves to explore her surroundings alone as she is an independent cat that doesn’t need any other cats to help her around.

If you are interested in adopting her, you can head over to the Humane Society of the Black Hills where she is up for adoption for $100.

