Liberty Center set to open in Box Elder, providing new workout space for community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA is excited for the opening of the new Liberty Center in Box Elder.

“There will be a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, November 17th at 10 AM to help dedicate the opening of the new 50,000-square-foot facility,” said Keiz Larson, the chief executive officer for the YMCA of Rapid City. “The Liberty Center will provide a new health and wellness facility for the Box Elder and Ellsworth communities.”

