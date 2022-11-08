Liberty Center set to open in Box Elder, providing new workout space for community

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:50 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA is excited for the opening of the new Liberty Center in Box Elder.

“There will be a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, November 17th at 10 AM to help dedicate the opening of the new 50,000-square-foot facility,” said Keiz Larson, the chief executive officer for the YMCA of Rapid City. “The Liberty Center will provide a new health and wellness facility for the Box Elder and Ellsworth communities.”

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky Sioux Falls area person won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
Due to hazardous conditions the rocket ship themed park in Spearfish has been closed.
Spearfish ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice
This is a surveillance image of the suspect in the Lakota Federal Credit Union robbery in Kyle.
FBI, OST investigating Kyle armed robbery
Tractor-Trailer driver killed in US 212 crash on Wyo-SD state line
Construction on I-90 and Lacrosse Street continues through winter.
Diverging diamond interchange expected in spring

Latest News

National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week is celebrated to recognize the work shelters do to...
Communities across the country play an important role in assisting animal shelters
Queen bee Gracie the cat is looking to find her forever home at the Humane Society of the Black...
Pet of the Week: Queen Gracie is back
RCPD Youth Outreach program now has trauma kits to help area youths.
A Rapid City community bank gave back to the RCPD Youth Outreach program
HRC/MOA members discuss progress in human relations.
Rapid City human relation efforts receives national recognition