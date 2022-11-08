Liberty Center set to open in Box Elder, providing new workout space for community
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:50 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA is excited for the opening of the new Liberty Center in Box Elder.
“There will be a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, November 17th at 10 AM to help dedicate the opening of the new 50,000-square-foot facility,” said Keiz Larson, the chief executive officer for the YMCA of Rapid City. “The Liberty Center will provide a new health and wellness facility for the Box Elder and Ellsworth communities.”
