At home coffee roaster, Brewed Awakenings, brings beans from around the world to Rapid City

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Charles and Jennifer Havenner’s mission at Brewed Awakenings is to make great coffee from around the world while supporting the community and they’re brewing up this lofty goal from their own home.

You can find them at https://blackhillsartisanroaster.com/ or this weekend, Nov. 12 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Monument for the Winter Marketplace Pop-up.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky Sioux Falls area person won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
Elias Richard sentenced to life in prison
Richard sentenced to life for murder
This is a surveillance image of the suspect in the Lakota Federal Credit Union robbery in Kyle.
FBI, OST investigating Kyle armed robbery
Due to hazardous conditions the rocket ship themed park in Spearfish has been closed.
Spearfish ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City.
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react

Latest News

Gov. Noem courts national GOP figures, while Smith meets with South Dakota voters.
In final days of campaign, Noem gathers Republican endorsements
Sturgis groups benefit from donations at last summer’s rally
The Rapid City Police Department Youth Outreach Team has received items (such as food, toys,...
A Rapid City community bank gave back to the RCPD Youth Outreach program
It’s National Shelter Appreciation Week and the observance serves to acknowledge the work...
Communities across the country play an important role in assisting animal shelters