At home coffee roaster, Brewed Awakenings, brings beans from around the world to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Charles and Jennifer Havenner’s mission at Brewed Awakenings is to make great coffee from around the world while supporting the community and they’re brewing up this lofty goal from their own home.

You can find them at https://blackhillsartisanroaster.com/ or this weekend, Nov. 12 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Monument for the Winter Marketplace Pop-up.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.