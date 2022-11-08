County auditors see thousands of people cast ballots early

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Election Day is Tuesday, and Pennington County was ahead of schedule when it came to early voting.

According to the Pennington County auditor, as of Monday morning, 18,259 people have voted either by mail or in person. She added that Monday was the last day to cast an absentee ballot.

“You can absentee vote up until the day before the election. On Election Day you have to remember to go to your polling location. Go to the voter information portal on the Secretary of States website, and make sure you know where you are going before you head out to vote on election day,” said Pennington County auditor Cindy Mohler.

Early voting numbers as of Monday morning, in Lawrence County, were at 4,914, Meade County was at 3,000, Custer County stood at 1,875, and Fall River County was at 1,220.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are trying to find your voting precinct, you can go to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website.

