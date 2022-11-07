Spearfish ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rocket ship structure at Evans Park in Spearfish is closed until further notice.

The structure is currently fenced to keep people off it for the time being. City Administrator Steve Mcfarland said that is due to the structure’s age and condition. Mcfarland wants people to be safe from dangers, such as getting entrapped, entangled, or impaled.

“We made no decisions about removing it or anything; we just wanted to keep the area safe for the end users, which are the children,” said Mcfarland.

The condition of the structure will be discussed at the next forestry board meeting Monday at Spearfish City Hall.

