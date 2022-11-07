Morning snow then gusty afternoon winds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Quite the variety of weather today! Morning snow that will cause a few slick spots on area roads, then strong, gusty winds the remainder of the day. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in affect. Look for gusts over 55 mph at times, causing dangerous crosswind travel this afternoon.

Tuesday will be a calmer day, but cold arctic air will slowly spill southeast across the area in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be much colder, and snow will begin to fall in northeast Wyoming late in the day. Widespread snow and blowing snow will be likely Wednesday night and Thursday for all of the area, resulting in difficult travel for some. Stay tuned for the latest guidance on where we think the heaviest snow will fall.

The coldest air so far this season will arrive later Wednesday and stick around through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.