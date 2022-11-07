Matters of the State: 2022 Election preview, Secretary of State showdown

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the road map to victory for Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Jamie Smith.

We also sit down with the candidates for South Dakota Secretary of State, Republican Monae Johnson and Democrat Tom Cool, to discuss election transparency and their priorities if they’re elected.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. CT on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

