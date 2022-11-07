FBI, OST investigating Kyle armed robbery

(MGN)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:49 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oglala Sioux Tribe police and the FBI are investigating a Monday morning robbery in Kyle.

Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing the Lakota Federal Credit Union. The man was reportedly armed and driving a white GMC Yukon (2008 to 2013 model).

The FBI, and Public Safety posted on the OST Facebook page that they are working with Pennington and Jackson counties and troopers from South Dakota and other states to find the suspect and vehicle used in the robbery.

If anyone has any information on the robbery or suspect, call OST Dispatch at 605-867-5111.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky Sioux Falls area person won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
Due to hazardous conditions the rocket ship themed park in Spearfish has been closed.
Spearfish ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice
Tractor-Trailer driver killed in US 212 crash on Wyo-SD state line
Construction on I-90 and Lacrosse Street continues through winter.
Diverging diamond interchange expected in spring
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

Latest News

SD Supreme Court turns back convicted murderer’s appeal
MGN
Matters of the State: 2022 Election preview, Secretary of State showdown
Dolan Creek senior housing
New senior housing in progress; expected to open in spring 2023
Sullivan's research involved mosasaurs --- which were giant marine reptiles that thrived at the...
A students’ fossil dissolution study propels her to a Ph.D. program