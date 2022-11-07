FBI, OST investigating Kyle armed robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oglala Sioux Tribe police and the FBI are investigating a Monday morning robbery in Kyle.

Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing the Lakota Federal Credit Union. The man was reportedly armed and driving a white GMC Yukon (2008 to 2013 model).

The FBI, and Public Safety posted on the OST Facebook page that they are working with Pennington and Jackson counties and troopers from South Dakota and other states to find the suspect and vehicle used in the robbery.

If anyone has any information on the robbery or suspect, call OST Dispatch at 605-867-5111.

