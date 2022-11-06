One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket.

A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.

The South Dakota winner was one of 16 tier two prizes won throughout the nation as a result of Saturday’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was not won in Saturday’s drawing, giving Monday’s drawing an estimated $1.9 billion jackpot. Monday’s drawing will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.

Revenue generated from the sale of Powerball goes to the state’s General Fund and Capitol Construction Fund. Since the South Dakota Lottery’s inception, lotto sales have accounted for more than $119 million to the state’s Capitol Construction Fund and more than $63 million to the state’s General Fund.

Since the Lottery began in 1987, it has provided more than $3.4 billion back to the State of South Dakota.

