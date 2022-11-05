Diverging diamond interchange expected in spring

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Construction on I-90 and Lacrosse Street started in February of 2021 and is still going on.

Currently the west bound on- ramp that closed Nov. 3 is expected to open during the week of Thanksgiving. No other closures are expected once the ramp is reopened and the overall construction project is anticipated to be completed in early spring.

The goal of doing construction on this interchange is to move traffic more efficiently, reduce car crashes and make it safer for pedestrians.

When designing this intersection, South Dakota Department of Transportation staff says they looked at things like traffic demands and environmental concerns. SDDOT says North LaCrosse Street could see 35 to 65 percent more traffic by the year 2035.

“This design will help with alleviate the congestion specifically with the left turn movements on to the west bound/ eastbound on-ramps. It will also provide more safe interchange; it reduces the potential for traffic conflicts. In addition to it, it will also be safe for pedestrians to cross over that interchange,” said John Gerlach, engineering supervisor for Rapid City SDDOT.

The new ramp is going to be a diverging diamond interchange. According to the SDDOT website, this means motorists will cross to the opposite site of the road as they go through the intersection. They say it allows for continuous movements onto the freeway ramps.

