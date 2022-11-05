Dahl reception honors special group of artists

Students created various clay cups and plates which were used to serve guests at the reception.
Students created various clay cups and plates which were used to serve guests at the reception.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday, the Dahl Art Center celebrated the completion of its first creative aging class.

Friends and families gathered at the Dahl to showcase art students created in the last two months.

Launched by the South Dakota Arts Council, the creative aging program allows local artists to offer free classes to the community.

“The purpose is to enrich the lives of older adults aged 55 and older through arts. You know that art is so fulfilling to the heart, and to me the exchanges that we did through art, it meant a lot to both of us instructor and students,” said Yoko Sugawara, who teaches the creative aging program at the Dahl Art Center.

Saturday’s session offered clay hand-building classes to seniors with special needs, specifically adults who are legally blind.

The class taught students a variety of skills and they were able to create things such as mugs and plates along with clay elephants that were showcased at the reception.

“I do a lot of things on my own, but I was saying I really have not done a lot of group things in the last few years, or my husband and I will do things, but it was nice to be a part of a group,” said Laura Collins, one of the students in the program.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Senate candidate charged with child abuse
SD Senate candidate charged with child abuse
Tractor-Trailer driver killed in US 212 crash on Wyo-SD state line
Construction on I-90 and Lacrosse Street continues through winter.
Diverging diamond interchange expected in spring
Mary Flip, born in Illinois, spent her early years living through the Great Depression.
Woman celebrating 101st birthday says tequila is the secret to a happy life
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

Latest News

Friday, the Rapid City Area Schools hosted the sixth annual Eighth Grade College and Career...
Rapid City students explore careers and college opportunities
The College and Career fair brought more than 70 local businesses, organizations, and colleges...
Rapid City students explore careers and college opportunities
Construction on I-90 and Lacrosse Street started in February of 2021 and is still going on.
Diverging diamond interchange expected in spring
Construction on I-90 and Lacrosse Street continues through winter.
Diverging diamond interchange expected in spring