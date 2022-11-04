Ups and downs with temperatures this weekend.

Rapid City 7 day forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a frosty start to today, milder temperatures can be expected this afternoon with sunny skies.

A couple of weak systems will speed across the area this weekend. We’ll see clouds increase Saturday, with a few showers possible in the afternoon and at night, but only light amounts are expected. Some breezy conditions can be expected.

Much colder Canadian air arrives by the second half of next week, bringing some light snow and the coldest air so far this season.

