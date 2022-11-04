Online EMT class offered to combat staff shortages

If you plan to go further in the healthcare field, this is good training to have beforehand.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The pandemic showed how essential first responders are to the community. They are the first to arrive at dangerous and challenging scenes to assist people in trouble, but many emergency medical services operations are finding it difficult to find enough staff.

Sturgis EMS is working with Tripp County Ambulances and Sanford Health to offer an online EMT training course.

The course starts on January 24 and ends in May. The EMT class, which can cost a person between $700 and $1,400 is being offered for free.

The course will be streamed live for students to work from the comfort of their own homes but requires students to come in person one Saturday a month to practice skills such as applying a c-collar or loading a person onto a backboard.

”There’s a lot of stress involved in EMS, you see a lot of things you shouldn’t, a lot of things you don’t get out of your mind and so burnout is high in EMS. With this class we’re going to be able to help fill in that gap, get people back on crews, and maybe take some stress off of the crews that are out there working them so hard and so long,” said Shawn Fischer, ambulance director for Sturgis EMS.

Anyone over the age of 16 is welcome to apply for the class

For more information on how to register for the class, click here.

