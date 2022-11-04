More moisture is possible Saturday

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parts of our area could see some rain and snow tomorrow. Higher elevations of the Big Horns along with the Black Hills will see some snow, with only rain expected for Rapid City and other areas. It will not be a huge snow event with most areas receiving less than an inch. Temperatures tonight will still be very cold with lows in the 20s for a lot of the area. Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit above average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Most of next week will be below average. Highs to start to the week will be in the 40s, but by the middle of the week we will see highs in the 30s.

