Mines looks to keep winning streak going against CSU-Pueblo

6-3 Hardrockers look to win third straight game
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:02 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Mines football team has won two in a row and three of its last four and is 6-3 on the season. The Hardrockers have already clinched back to back winning seasons for the first time since 1985. They will look to keep things rolling when they play at CSU-Pueblo on Saturday.

