Mines looks to keep winning streak going against CSU-Pueblo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Mines football team has won two in a row and three of its last four and is 6-3 on the season. The Hardrockers have already clinched back to back winning seasons for the first time since 1985. They will look to keep things rolling when they play at CSU-Pueblo on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.