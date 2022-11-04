Matthews Opera House & Arts Center Executive Director Darren Granaas gives exclusive on events calendar

By Alena Neves
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:55 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center has some exciting events happening in November and going into the holidays. Darren Granaas, executive director of the opera house announced “Author Talks at The Matthews” will continue with a new line up of local writers who are ready to share their stories, their methods and their inspirations. Author Talks is a very popular community event and draws quite a crowd. You can see Author Talks every Tuesday at the opera house at 12:30pm. In addition to featuring some incredible authors in November, Granaas says, the opera house will be featuring lively holiday music performances in December that will pack the house. Stay tuned.

The Matthews continues the cultural tradition of bringing performance arts and also a fine art gallery to both the Spearfish community and visitors to the Black Hills. Community theatre, both adult and children’s, national acts - from classical, pop, comedy, et al, fine art shows, receptions, and much more keep this historical property alive right in the middle of downtown Spearfish. The Matthews allows everyone to experience the diverse cultural and artistic performances in the Black Hills and takes pride in bringing the world to their stage.

