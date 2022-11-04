DCI says Sioux Falls officer-involved shooting was justified

The South Dakota Attorney General's Office and the DCI released an still image from the SFPD...
The South Dakota Attorney General's Office and the DCI released an still image from the SFPD Sergeant’s body worn camera. The image shows the teen on his bicycle, holding a black pistol. Moments later, the teen pointed the weapon at an officer and was shot.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Attorney General and the Division of Criminal Investigation say an officer-involved shooting involving a 17-year-old boy in Sioux Falls was justified.

The shooting took place on September 19th, near the intersection of North Astoria Drive and West Yukon Trail.

Police say a 17-year-old boy called 911 threatening violence against himself and an ex-girlfriend and her family.

When police arrived, the 17-year-old displayed a handgun.

Despite several attempts to get the teenager to drop the gun, he did not comply.

Officers tried using a less-lethal launcher to stop the teen, but he did not lower his gun.

During the interaction with police officers, the teenager pointed his pistol at an officer. At that point, an officer fired his weapon and struck the teen. Officers on the scene immediately started providing medical assistance on the scene until paramedics arrived.

The teen was treated for his injuries at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Police say the weapon he threatened officers with was an air-soft type pistol.

In its report, the DCI says investigators reviewed police dash-cam video, officer body-camera video and surveillance camera video from homes in the area that confirmed statements from police officers.

In a news release from the Attorney General’s office, it said evidence examined by the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory also showed that “there was clear and present danger in a tense, fluid environment.”

“The Sioux Falls Police Department officers employed appropriate measures to deescalate a tense and quickly evolving situation with an armed individual who had stated an intention to inflict harm,” said Attorney General Mark Vargo. “When officers subsequently resorted to the use of lethal force it was justified.”

The release from the Attorney General’s office also included a summary of the incident.

