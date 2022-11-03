Sturgis deer harvest controls urban deer population, helps feed community

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The sizable urban deer population is causing more deer-car collisions and problems in people’s yards and gardens, but the Sturgis Police Department is trying to fix the problem.

This year’s deer harvest is underway in the city of Sturgis. The practice started in 2019 to deal with the growing number of deer in the city.

Only members of the Sturgis Police Department are allowed to participate, focusing on city property and only going onto private property at the owner’s request.

Deer meat from the harvest is given to city residents by request, and this year’s application has already been shut down due to the large number of requests.

Along with curtailing the deer problem within Sturgis, the harvest also fosters a connection between the police department and residents.

“I believe it forms a very positive relationship with my officers and the citizens of Sturgis because were interacting with them, helping them especially if they have a deer problem or let’s say they might be less fortunate and can’t afford some of the meats. So, they’re able to receive some of this to help alleviate some of their downfalls of being able to put food on the table,” said Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater.

The deer harvest will continue through the end of February.

