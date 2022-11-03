South Dakota Democratic Party gets voters pumped about election

While voting is already under way, Democrats are trying to get people to the polls, especially...
While voting is already under way, Democrats are trying to get people to the polls, especially on Election Day.(WBKO)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Democratic Party launched a statewide “get out the vote” tour for people to hear and see the candidates before Election Day.

State Representative Jamie Smith, who is running for South Dakota governor, traveled to Pine Ridge to meet and greet people at various locations and get them pumped up to vote. It was an attempt to drive voter enthusiasm in places with traditionally low turnout.

Smith has made an effort to travel to various parts of the state during his campaign to meet voters.

“They can trust me. I also want to prove to the folks out here in Pine Ridge that I’ll be back. You know, many people stop by and don’t come back, and that’s not who I am at all. I’ve been here multiple times on this campaign cycle already,” said Smith.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the South Dakota Democratic party will continue to go on tour until Monday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many items from the Reva Catholic Church were stolen in October.
Rural South Dakota Catholic church vandalized
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Pine Ridge man found guilty of first-degree murder
For the last 12 years, South Dakota's Mount Rushmore Float was part of the Macy's Thanksgiving...
Mount Rushmore float will miss Thanksgiving Day parade
New restaurant in Rapid City
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall

Latest News

Both sides continue the battle over legalizing recreational marijuana.
The polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues
Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working...
Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis
With elections five days away the polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues.
Debate over legalizing recreational marijuana continues
“Left on read” means your message was seen and read, but the person opts to ignore the sender;...
Delivered on social media; cyberbullying in the era of being “left on read”