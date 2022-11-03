SD Senate candidate charged with child abuse

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Senate candidate has been charged with child abuse, involving sexual grooming.

The Attorney General’s office is alleging that 44-year-old Joel Koskan sexually groomed a minor over a six-year period, that’s according to a criminal complaint made in Mellette County.

Koskan is a Republican candidate for state senate in District 26.

He faces one count of exposing a minor to foreseeable harm which is a class four felony that carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

