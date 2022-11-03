Feeding South Dakota is preparing to distribute Thanksgiving meals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With soaring food prices across the Black Hills, Feeding South Dakota is getting ready to distribute thousands of meals to families.

“Our thanksgiving distribution we are anticipating about six-thousand meals across the state, between Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls. But here in Rapid City we are going to focus on fifteen hundred,” Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Wallace stated.

Meal distribution is set to take place 5 days before Thanksgiving. The meals will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. or until all the meals are gone. Distribution will be at the Central States Fairgrounds. People need to enter the fairgrounds from San Francisco Street. No pre-registration or sign up is required. There is a limit of two families served per vehicle.

After listening to feedback from last year, Feeding South Dakota is going with more manageable solutions for their elderly participants, Wallace stated “This year instead of giving out a whole turkey, we got a lot of feedback from the community, and we are going to do turkey breasts which is a little bit more manageable for our elderly folks. So we are doing turkey breasts, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, gravy, and then we’ll do some produce like sweet potatoes, carrots, apples, and things like that.”

Meal distribution is set to take place 5 days before Thanksgiving. The meals will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. or until all the meals are gone. Distribution will be at the Central States Fairgrounds. People need to enter the fairgrounds from San Francisco Street. While no pre-registration or sign up is required there is a limit of two families served per vehicle.

Wallace added “We just really want to make sure everyone in our community has a great Thanksgiving, and there is no better way to celebrate than sharing a good meal with your family and friends.”

If you would like to find out more information you can follow the link:

https://feedingsouthdakota.org/how-to-help/current-initiatives/annual-turkey-drive/turkey-drive

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.