Rapid City gets festive early

By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Are you guilty of decorating early? Here in Rapid City we started decorating for the holiday season. Crews in Rapid City are taking advantage of the warm weather and getting a head start on decorating for the upcoming season.

Crews are short staffed this year, so to make it easier on themselves they started decorating in the warmer weather. The more they can avoid the bittery cold the better.

New decorations are expected to debut after a 4-year project to replace the aging decorations. Crews are excited to show a fresh look for the season.

The public can expect to see poinsettia decorations along poles, happy holiday banners, snowflake pole decorations, and candy cane decorations. Holiday lights are expected to be fully installed before the annual Wilson Park Tree-Lighting Ceremony, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 22.

Most of decorations and lights will remain up till after New Year’s Day and the downtown tree decorations will remain until the Black Hills Stock Show.

