Firefighters successfully hold containment lines as they continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday evening, firefighters successfully held the containment lines as they continue to fight the Palmer Gulch Wildfire.

A Red Flag Warning was put into effect starting noon Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday night. Firefighters continue to eliminate hazard trees (known as snags), strengthen lines, and mop up hot spots.

Actions are also in place to support an initial attack should a new fire start in the area.

For public safety, trails #2, #3, #4, #8, #9N, and #9S in the Black Elk Wilderness Area will remain be closed until the area is deemed safe.

Containment remains at 40% and 87 acres as of Tuesday evening.

