Feeding South Dakota provides 6,000 Thanksgiving meals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota will, for the 12th year in a row, providing food for Thanksgiving meals.

Feeding South Dakota will distribute enough supplies for 6,000 meals. This is 1,000 meals more than what the organization gave last year. In Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota plans on distributing 1,500 meals.

“Record-high prices have impacted so many families in South Dakota,” CEO Lori Dykstra said in a release. “We want to do everything possible to make sure that these families can make memories around a holiday meal.”

The meals will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. or until all the meals are gone. In Rapid City, the distribution will be at the Central States Fairgrounds. People need to enter the fairgrounds from San Francisco Street. No pre-registration or sign up is required. There is a limit of two families served per vehicle.

To help feed families, Greg and Pam Sands of Sands Drywall Systems are providing a dollar-for-dollar matching gift of $25,000. Because of this give, every $25 donation to Feeding South Dakota through Nov. 24 will provide two families with turkeys and ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

To donate to the match campaign or to find more information about Feeding South Dakota’s Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway visit feedingsouthdakota.org or call 605-335-0364.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.