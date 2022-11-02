Suspect and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after Amber Alert, police chase, authorities say

An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police...
An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police located the suspect in Sugar Land.(Gray News, file)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROSENBERG, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - According to the Rosenberg Police Department, the suspect in Tuesday’s abduction of his 1-year-old is dead along with his daughter.

Police said on Tuesday night, Alexander Ordonez went inside a local business in Rosenberg, stabbed a man and stole his truck. He then drove the stolen vehicle to where Leylani Ordonez was located and abducted her.

An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police located the suspect in Sugar Land, KLTV reported.

A high-speed chase ensued and ended back in Rosenberg an hour later.

Spike strips were used to slow the vehicle down.

Moments later, Ordonez stepped out of the vehicle with the child in his arms and stabbed himself. Authorities said the child was already bloody when the man got out of the vehicle, police told KHOU.

Both were transported to hospitals for treatment, but according to Rosenberg Police in a press conference, Leylani and her father did not survive.

