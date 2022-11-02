Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:45 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters.

Tuesday night, we focused on Amendment D, which aims to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota.

David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, joined the program to discuss why South Dakotans should approve the measure. We also spoke with Keith Moore, the state director for Americans for Prosperity, who said Amendment D isn’t right for South Dakota.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss broke down the bipartisan support that the measure is receiving, and looked at the difference in campaigning between supporters and opponents.

You can find more information on South Dakota ballot measures here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snoop Dogg arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28,...
Snoop Dogg brings Holidaze of Blaze to Rapid City
New restaurant in Rapid City
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
An inflatable ghost outside one Rapid City home is part of a friendly competition among...
Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween
Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 91 acres as of Monday, Oct. 31.
Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday

Latest News

James Jumping Eagle
Deadlines set for evidence, witnesses for James Jumping Eagle trial
Mayor Steve Allender, along with a number of community organizations kicked-off Runaway...
Community organizations gather for ‘Glow Walk’ to highlight youth homelessness, runaways
As of Tuesday (Nov. 1) evening, the Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 87 acres and 40...
Firefighters successfully hold containment lines as they continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
The holidays can be a stressful time for those who don’t have the extra funds for large holiday...
Holiday season begins with community food drive
National Runaway Prevention Month shines spotlight on teen runaways.
National Runaway Prevention Month shines spotlight on problem