Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters.

Tuesday night, we focused on Amendment D, which aims to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota.

David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, joined the program to discuss why South Dakotans should approve the measure. We also spoke with Keith Moore, the state director for Americans for Prosperity, who said Amendment D isn’t right for South Dakota.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss broke down the bipartisan support that the measure is receiving, and looked at the difference in campaigning between supporters and opponents.

You can find more information on South Dakota ballot measures here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.