Deadlines set for evidence, witnesses for James Jumping Eagle trial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadlines are set for evidence and testimony to be presented---before the trial of a man accused of murdering a Rapid City woman begins.

This is part of the ongoing court proceeding for 47-year old James Jumping Eagle---he’s facing charges in the death of Reta McGovern in February 2021.

Judge Robert Gusinsky set the due date for demonstrative-evidence from the state and the defense----7-days before the trial starts---the Judge also ruled 24-hours prior to the trial is sufficient for the defense to produce their witness-list.

As for the state----they’re looking to have one more meeting with the family of McGovern to discuss pursuing the death penalty.

Attorneys say---they’ll have that decision by the next motions hearing scheduled for December 6th.

