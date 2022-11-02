Deadlines set for evidence, witnesses for James Jumping Eagle trial

James Jumping Eagle
James Jumping Eagle(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:58 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadlines are set for evidence and testimony to be presented---before the trial of a man accused of murdering a Rapid City woman begins.

This is part of the ongoing court proceeding for 47-year old James Jumping Eagle---he’s facing charges in the death of Reta McGovern in February 2021.

Judge Robert Gusinsky set the due date for demonstrative-evidence from the state and the defense----7-days before the trial starts---the Judge also ruled 24-hours prior to the trial is sufficient for the defense to produce their witness-list.

As for the state----they’re looking to have one more meeting with the family of McGovern to discuss pursuing the death penalty.

Attorneys say---they’ll have that decision by the next motions hearing scheduled for December 6th.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snoop Dogg arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28,...
Snoop Dogg brings Holidaze of Blaze to Rapid City
New restaurant in Rapid City
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
An inflatable ghost outside one Rapid City home is part of a friendly competition among...
Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween
Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 91 acres as of Monday, Oct. 31.
Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday

Latest News

Mayor Steve Allender, along with a number of community organizations kicked-off Runaway...
Community organizations gather for ‘Glow Walk’ to highlight youth homelessness, runaways
As of Tuesday (Nov. 1) evening, the Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 87 acres and 40...
Firefighters successfully hold containment lines as they continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
The holidays can be a stressful time for those who don’t have the extra funds for large holiday...
Holiday season begins with community food drive
National Runaway Prevention Month shines spotlight on teen runaways.
National Runaway Prevention Month shines spotlight on problem