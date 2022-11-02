Community food drive with Feeding South Dakota

Food donation
Food donation(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The holiday season is among us and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than helping the local community.

Rapid City’s Public Works Department and AFSCME Union are sponsoring a community food drive with Feeding South Dakota from November first through the 18th.

With inflation making it harder for people to just make ends meet, the holidays can be a stressful time for those who don’t have the extra funds for large holiday meals- making it even more important to lend a hand this holiday season.

“Right now is a hard time for families with costs of everything increasing, so this is just a way for us to help them. Especially during the holiday time, to get some food so they can have a special this Thanksgiving.” Gelynn Passmore, Compliance Coordinator.

People can drop off non-perishable food donations at City Hall, Rapid City Public Library, Rapid City Fire Department and Family Fare.

Donation bins will be at the following locations:

City Hall/ 300 Sixth Street: Monday- Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rapid City Public Library/ 610 Quincy Street: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.- 7p.m. and Friday-Sunday 10a.m.-6p.m.

Rapid City Fire Department/ 110 Main Street: Monday-Friday 8a.m. to 3p.m.

Family Fare/ 751 Mountain View Road: Wednesday, November 9th from 8a.m. to 4p.m.

