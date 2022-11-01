South Dakota troopers man sobriety checkpoints in November

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is once again giving drivers a heads-up that sobriety checkpoints will be conducted across the state.

Highway Patrol troopers, with local law enforcement help, will conduct 13 checkpoints in 11 counties during November. This includes Pennington, Lawrence, Meade and Jackson counties.

The DPS asks drivers not to drink and drive regardless of whether there is a planned checkpoint in their county.

