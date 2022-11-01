SD Legislative candidate survey: Becky Drury

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Becky Drury is running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 32. District 32 consists of east-central Rapid City. Drury and three others are in the race; Republican Steve Duffy, Democrat Jonathan Old Horse, and Democrat Christine Stephenson.

1. Who are you? Tell us about yourself in 100 words or less.

I’m Representative Becky J Drury, running for re-election in District 32 in the State House. District 32 serves the heart of Rapid City. My family and I have lived in Rapid City for over 20 years, and I love Rapid City and the great sense of community we have here. Prior to serving in the House of Representatives I served on the Rapid City City Council, that wonderful opportunity provided me with connections to serve Rapid City in a unique way. We are blessed that our daughters and grandchildren all live in the area. I’ve also have over 20 years business experience working for a local telecommunications company, which allowed me to serve community members from all walks of life.

2. What prompted you to run for re-election?

I feel like we need people that will work for what’s best first for their District and then for the good of all South Dakota. Legislators that are willing to work with everyone and are willing to all sides are needed in Pierre. I have those traits.

I’m running because I’m proud of the results that we have been able to bring to the Rapid City area and I would be honored to keep serving our communities. the future success of our state requires focused leaders that will be able to work with all sided to keep South Dakota strong. I am confident that I’ll be able to continue bringing results to the Rapid City area and District 32.

3. What public policies are you passionate about? What would your policy priorities be in Pierre?

First, we need to ensure our state keeps and “open for business” focus. Fighting against increased taxes and unnecessary red tape are some of the key steps that we can take for a continued strong economy.

Second, I would like to continue to work on improving our education systems by raising teacher pay and maintaining local control.

Last, but certainly no least, I’ll keep working on housing infrastructure. We need this so we can encourage people to live, work, and raise their families in Rapid City and across South Dakota.

4. Cutting the grocery tax has become central to this election cycle. Do you think that the legislature should cut the grocery tax next legislative session? Are there any taxes you would cut instead, or in addition to?

I’m in favor of cutting taxes, but will wait for the budget proposals before I commit to a full cut on the grocery tax. There was a summer study on property taxes when/if something comes forward during session I’ll look forward to those committee hearings to see what options are available to lower burdens on South Dakota families.

5. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the year. South Dakota currently has a law that prevents abortion almost completely outright. Are there any exceptions you would like to see the legislature enact? What other laws would you like to see passed to support mothers and families?

I applaud the decision by the Supreme Court to return the decision making about abortion to the States. Decisions that are made closer to home are always more reflective of the people than those made at the Federal level. There will probably be legislation proposed during session concerning abortion and I will look at each one closely to make sure we continuing to put our families first.

Without seeing the exact language I cannot make a blanket statement.

6. Recreational marijuana is on the ballot in November. If it passes, would you commit to legalizing it?

If recreational marijuana passes, I’m committed to respecting the will of the people of South Dakota. I believe it will take work with experts and law enforcement officials to ensure we take a smart and safe approach to regulations surrounding this new industry.

7. What is the most important quality for an elected official to possess?

Integrity. The people of South Dakota deserve to know that their elected officials will always do their best to do what’s right, even if no one is looking. I’ve always been an honest leader and will continue to serve with a high-level of integrity if re-elected.

8. Who do you take inspiration from, and why?

I take inspiration from my husband, Neal, because he provides valuable insight and he often helps me see issues with a different lens. Having a great husband and family is a source of encouragement as I go to Pierre to serve you in the House.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this election season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

