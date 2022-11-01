Rural South Dakota Catholic church vandalized

Sheriff: ‘You will have to answer to a higher-up than me’
Many items from the Reva Catholic Church were stolen in October.
Many items from the Reva Catholic Church were stolen in October.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A rural community is looking for whoever stole from the church.

A Facebook post from the Harding County Sheriff’s Office says around 8:30 pm on October 23 Sheriff Wyatt Sabo received information that the lights to the Reva church were on. That’s when police discovered many items had been stolen from the town’s Catholic Church.

According to police, thieves took almost everything from the church at the junction of South Dakota Highway 79 and Highway 20.

The Facebook post has received many updates, including information about the Tabernacle being found and a potential timeline of when everything was stolen. The church was closed with everything in it on October 21 and by October 29 the church was empty. Sabo says many of the items stolen were 60 to 70 years old and have sentimental value to people in the nearby rural communities.

Sabo says in the Facebook post, “If you were the one who stole the items, drop them back off at the church. No questions are asked as you will have to answer to a higher-up than me.”

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snoop Dogg arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28,...
Snoop Dogg brings Holidaze of Blaze to Rapid City
An inflatable ghost outside one Rapid City home is part of a friendly competition among...
Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween
Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 91 acres as of Monday, Oct. 31.
Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
A wildfire is burning Saturday afternoon in the Black Elk Wilderness, southeast of Hill City.
Palmer Gulch wildfire continues to burn in the Black Elk Wilderness

Latest News

New restaurant in Rapid City
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
It’s open enrollment time for Affordable Care Act
Firefighters fought a home fire in rural New Underwood Monday night.
New Underwood home damaged in fire
West Boulevard is a prime location in Rapid City for trick or treating, and creative and...
Halloween night brings trick or treating, help to the needy