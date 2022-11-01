It’s open enrollment time for Affordable Care Act

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act started Tuesday, Nov. 1, and will continue through Jan. 15, 2023.

ACA is for people who have individual health policies, according to the South Dakota Division of Insurance. This year, people might have more affordable options because of increased federal subsidies. When reviewing health insurance needs, the Division of Insurance suggests that people use local, licensed health insurance producers.

Avera Health Plans, Sanford Health Plan and Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Dakota are approved by the Division to sell individual comprehensive health policies during the 2023 open enrollment. Avera Health Plans and Sanford Health Plan will have plans available across all of South Dakota. Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Dakota will offer plans in 16 counties on the western side of the state. Any other company offering health coverage is not approved to sell comprehensive coverage in South Dakota via the Marketplace.

While open enrollment goes through Jan. 15, the Insurance Division suggests people enroll by Dec. 15 so coverage can begin Jan. 1, 2023. Enrolling later will delay coverage.

Click here for more information on open enrollment.

